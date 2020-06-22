850 Cherry Street

Amenities

Admiral Apartments offer studios and 1-bedrooms in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. These apartments feature updated finishes, walk-in closets, air conditioning (in select units), plus designer floors and plenty of closet space. The building has on-site laundry, wireless internet, and reserved off-street parking.

Part of the Hale neighborhood, the Admiral Apartments are just a short walk from Trader Joe?s, Snooze Eatery, and Rose Hospital, and are convenient to schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks.