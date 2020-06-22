All apartments in Denver
850 Cherry Street

850 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

850 North Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ac46bf0eb ----
Admiral Apartments offer studios and 1-bedrooms in the Hale neighborhood of Denver. These apartments feature updated finishes, walk-in closets, air conditioning (in select units), plus designer floors and plenty of closet space. The building has on-site laundry, wireless internet, and reserved off-street parking.
Part of the Hale neighborhood, the Admiral Apartments are just a short walk from Trader Joe?s, Snooze Eatery, and Rose Hospital, and are convenient to schools, public transportation and Congress and City Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Cherry Street have any available units?
850 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Cherry Street have?
Some of 850 Cherry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 850 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 850 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 850 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 850 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
