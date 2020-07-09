All apartments in Denver
Parliament
Parliament

4363 S Quebec St · (720) 370-5691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6327 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

Unit 3308 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 7313 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 529 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4215 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 3201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 2216 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parliament.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
conference room
hot tub
internet access
At Parliament Apartments, Denver's premier address conveniently located at the intersection of I-25 and I-225, you are seconds from the Denver Tech Center and minutes from anywhere in the metro area. Newly renovated one and two bedroom homes await with spacious living rooms, bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, brand new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, cherrywood-like cabinetry, granite countertops and center islands, plush carpeting throughout, and private balconies and patios to take in the outstanding views. Enjoy friends in our elegant clubhouse, workout at the fitness center or unwind at the pool. Find everything you need close at hand with great shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby your Parliament Apartments home. Relax or play—you're sure to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parliament have any available units?
Parliament has 20 units available starting at $1,210 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Parliament have?
Some of Parliament's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parliament currently offering any rent specials?
Parliament is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parliament pet-friendly?
Yes, Parliament is pet friendly.
Does Parliament offer parking?
Yes, Parliament offers parking.
Does Parliament have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parliament offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parliament have a pool?
Yes, Parliament has a pool.
Does Parliament have accessible units?
No, Parliament does not have accessible units.
Does Parliament have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parliament has units with dishwashers.
