Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport conference room hot tub internet access

At Parliament Apartments, Denver's premier address conveniently located at the intersection of I-25 and I-225, you are seconds from the Denver Tech Center and minutes from anywhere in the metro area. Newly renovated one and two bedroom homes await with spacious living rooms, bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, brand new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, cherrywood-like cabinetry, granite countertops and center islands, plush carpeting throughout, and private balconies and patios to take in the outstanding views. Enjoy friends in our elegant clubhouse, workout at the fitness center or unwind at the pool. Find everything you need close at hand with great shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby your Parliament Apartments home. Relax or play—you're sure to enjoy.