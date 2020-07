Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool media room gym on-site laundry clubhouse internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Cambridge Place provides comfort, convenience and is budget-friendly. Enjoy a studio, one-, or two-bedroom home in a cozy, relaxed setting. Cambridge Place, conveniently located in the heart of the city, is close to the I-25 corridor, major bus routes, and wealth of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. We are also in close proximity to everything one could want in an urban environment - schools, parks, hospitals, hotels, theaters and a variety of nightlife. Call us today to set up a tour of the community.