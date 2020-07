Amenities

Bell Denver Tech Center, is a sophisticated and modern community located in Denver, CO. Bell Denver Tech Center's premium location, which is situated just north of I-25 and I-225, makes it ideal and walkable to various retail, entertainment and dining experiences. With such a convenient location, you can walk, drive or take a light rail to the Park Meadows Mall, Belleview Station Retail, or Downtown Denver.



Our apartments offer studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes with distinctive features. These spacious units include fully-equipped designer kitchens with islands, hardwood-style flooring, USB charging outlets*, garden style tubs, washers and dryers, GE appliances, electric fireplaces with carved wood mantels* and nine to eleven foot ceilings. Residents can enjoy an incomparable community amenity package which includes enhanced resort-style pool, spa and sundeck with WiFi access, social lounge with fireplace, plasma TV and coffee b