5638 E 16th Ave

1200 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with original skylight. Refinished hardwood floors. Red tiled fireplace nook off Living room. Archways between entry/coat closet and living room. Also between LR and Dining and between fireplace nook and LR--very cool. Wrought Iron sconces and chandelier in formal dining room. Newish kitchen with Dishwasher and disposal, and attached breakfast nook. Quiet, Bright with carpeted study/3rd room in fully finished basement. Laundry room with washer & dryer. New furnace and air-conditioning. Private fenced yard. Large corner Lot. Very clean!

Gorgeous home in one of the best and most convenient neighborhoods in the city. Home to the former mayor and current mayor. Talk about a well connected neighborhood. $2100/month. TWO YEAR LEASE. 2 car Garage. Tenant Pays Water, Electricity and Gas. Denverwater / excelenergy.com Lawn sprinkled with clock, but mowing and maintenance is the tenants duty. Currently done by a lawn service split with South tenant.

No Pets Allowed



