All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5638 E 16th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5638 E 16th Ave
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

5638 E 16th Ave

5638 E 16th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5638 E 16th Ave, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Park Hill Brick Tudor Cutie - Property Id: 63083

1200 square feet. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with original skylight. Refinished hardwood floors. Red tiled fireplace nook off Living room. Archways between entry/coat closet and living room. Also between LR and Dining and between fireplace nook and LR--very cool. Wrought Iron sconces and chandelier in formal dining room. Newish kitchen with Dishwasher and disposal, and attached breakfast nook. Quiet, Bright with carpeted study/3rd room in fully finished basement. Laundry room with washer & dryer. New furnace and air-conditioning. Private fenced yard. Large corner Lot. Very clean!
Gorgeous home in one of the best and most convenient neighborhoods in the city. Home to the former mayor and current mayor. Talk about a well connected neighborhood. $2100/month. TWO YEAR LEASE. 2 car Garage. Tenant Pays Water, Electricity and Gas. Denverwater / excelenergy.com Lawn sprinkled with clock, but mowing and maintenance is the tenants duty. Currently done by a lawn service split with South tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63083
Property Id 63083

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4878591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 E 16th Ave have any available units?
5638 E 16th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 E 16th Ave have?
Some of 5638 E 16th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 E 16th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5638 E 16th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 E 16th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5638 E 16th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5638 E 16th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5638 E 16th Ave offers parking.
Does 5638 E 16th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5638 E 16th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 E 16th Ave have a pool?
No, 5638 E 16th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5638 E 16th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5638 E 16th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 E 16th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 E 16th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University