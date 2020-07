Amenities

Experience vintage at its best with Belmont Buckingham! With some of the largest floor plans in Capitol Hill, our apartments will ensure your life fits right into your lifestyle. Real hardwood floors, ample closet space, and gas stoves in our updated kitchens mean you have the best of both classic and modern styles you wont't find anywhere else in this sought after neighborhood. Our fantastic amenity package includes a warm sun deck, an inviting resident lounge, a movie theater, and a fitness center that boasts the neighborhoods only Pilates reformer! Our professional management and maintenance team work together to keep your community second to none. Everything you love about Capitol Hill is just steps away, including shopping, dining, Civic Center Park, Governor's Park, and so much more; with walkability like this who needs a car? (But if you do, we have parking too!) Schedule your appointment today and some see why we say you'll love where you live at Belmont Buckingham!