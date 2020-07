Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors range bathtub ceiling fan oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access bike storage e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

These DU units feature beautiful hardwood floors, lots natural light, and a classic charm that simply can't be replicated. Sitting on a tree-lined street in the heart of the DU neighborhood, only a short walk from campus and Observatory Park, 2085 Josephine is an address you'll soon come to know and love.