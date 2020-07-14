Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub oven stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible playground

Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind. Start your new lifestyle that is complete with everything you need at your fingertips. Experience the ideal combination of a prime location, and a modern apartment community. Dive into a life that is full of endless opportunities for adventure, excitement, and exploration. Continental Court is home to beautiful natural scenery and top local attractions. Enjoy a community that is centered on comfort and relaxation. Stop by today to view our available floorplans, and celebrate better living. The leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Join Continental Court Apartments today.