Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Continental Court

3129 West Arkansas Avenue · (720) 500-6096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3129-207 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 3125-203 · Avail. Aug 7

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3127-301 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3127-302 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,273

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Continental Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
playground
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind. Start your new lifestyle that is complete with everything you need at your fingertips. Experience the ideal combination of a prime location, and a modern apartment community. Dive into a life that is full of endless opportunities for adventure, excitement, and exploration. Continental Court is home to beautiful natural scenery and top local attractions. Enjoy a community that is centered on comfort and relaxation. Stop by today to view our available floorplans, and celebrate better living. The leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Join Continental Court Apartments today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Continental Court have any available units?
Continental Court has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Continental Court have?
Some of Continental Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Continental Court currently offering any rent specials?
Continental Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Continental Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Continental Court is pet friendly.
Does Continental Court offer parking?
Yes, Continental Court offers parking.
Does Continental Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Continental Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Continental Court have a pool?
No, Continental Court does not have a pool.
Does Continental Court have accessible units?
Yes, Continental Court has accessible units.
Does Continental Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Continental Court does not have units with dishwashers.
