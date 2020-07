Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging clubhouse dog park fire pit hot tub key fob access

Youd be hard-pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. Denvers oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhoods central green (hence the name). Its adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), the Tech Center, and Colorado Boulevard corridor. And right in the middle of all this awesomeness is Modera Observatory Park, 275 brand-new apartments that are a true study in modern living. Inside, the apartments are equally as double-take worthy, loaded to the gills with fixtures and finishes that are easy on the eye and nice to the touch. Open and bright, each home offers everything you would expect in a luxe apartment: custom cabinets, quartz counters, eco-friendly flooring, and stainless appliances. Were pretty excited about what weve done to the place.