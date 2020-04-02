All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3549 W 38th Ave 634

3549 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3549 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
3549 W 38th Ave - Property Id: 129620

Plank Flooring in living, dining and bathroom areas. Contemporary quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms. Stainless steel finish appliances and double-door refrigerators with ice dispensers. Contemporary-styled cabinetry, tile backsplashes and large under-mount sinks in kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings throughout homes. Keyless entry and USB outlets in every unit. Wifi-enable smart switches and ecobee4 smart thermostats.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129620
Property Id 129620

(RLNE5513375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have any available units?
3549 W 38th Ave 634 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have?
Some of 3549 W 38th Ave 634's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 W 38th Ave 634 currently offering any rent specials?
3549 W 38th Ave 634 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 W 38th Ave 634 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 is pet friendly.
Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 offer parking?
No, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 does not offer parking.
Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have a pool?
No, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 does not have a pool.
Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have accessible units?
No, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 W 38th Ave 634 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 W 38th Ave 634 has units with dishwashers.

