Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub yoga parking

What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.



At Tangent, you’ve got a direct line from the Denver Tech Center to Downtown Denver with I-25 or the Light Rail at Belleview Station. Venture out a few degrees in any direction, and you could be paddleboarding on Cherry Creek Reservoir, hitting a round of golf, or beating the skier traffic up the hill on a Friday afternoon. All in a matter of minutes.