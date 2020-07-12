/
442 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
12 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! This Duplex is nothing short of amazing with the location, hardwood floors and all the great natural bright light.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3832 Meade St/ Studio
3832 Meade Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,349
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super trendy studio available immediately. Perfectly situated between Highland Square and Tennyson, easy stroll to either! For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3823 West 39th Avenue
3823 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
You will not want to miss out on this great apartment in Tennyson/Berkeley! This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with 800 square feet has much to offer with high ceilings and large egress windows to let in tons of natural light, and a
1 of 34
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4443 Tennyson Street
4443 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
3D WALKTHROUGH: https://mpembed.com/show/?m=d5gFjZiP8Pu&mls=1&mdir=1&details=2&mdir=3 Large and open with dedicated living room and dining room! Amazing, custom finished town home in the heart of Tennyson Arts District.
1 of 31
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4568 Wolff Street
4568 Wolff Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Updated Berkeley Home - Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home on fantastic lot in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. New carpet and wood flooring throughout living room, dining room and kitchen. Open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4585 Lowell Blvd
4585 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1251 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Denver! - This beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath single family ranch style home with 1,251 sq.
1 of 20
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
4229 Green Court
4229 Green Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1722 sqft
4229 Green Court Available 08/01/19 Fabulous bungalow in Highlands/Sunnyside near Rockies Mountain Lake Park! - Secure this beautiful home! TEXT JASON 970.391.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4300 Sheridan Boulevard
4300 Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1035 sqft
Perfect bungalow nestled on a great private yard! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with new hardwood floors throughout. Light and bright. Over-sized 2 car garage, brand new kitchen appliances (never used), washer and dryer on site.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,722
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:09pm
8 Units Available
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
390 sqft
Located in the heart of the popular Lower Highlands neighborhood in Denver, CO.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,195
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2727 W 33rd Avenue 104 Available 07/07/20 Take a Virtual Tour Today! Ideal Location in the Highlands! - Morris Manor Apartments | (303) 422-3020 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1497 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
8 Units Available
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,349
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,532
1183 sqft
Located in Denver's growing Jefferson Park neighborhood, comes with hardwood floors, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, online portal, coffee bar and elevator.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
600 sqft
Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Denver, LoHi Landing combines luxury with affordability.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3420 W 32nd Ave Unit 205
3420 West 32nd Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment COMING SOON to West Highlands - Ideal location in the heart of West Highland by the restaurants, bars, and shops; well suited for your active lifestyle.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3311 Bryant Street
3311 Bryant Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - This beautiful home comes with both space and convenience.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3222 W 28th Ave
3222 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
822 sqft
Lovely and updated 2 bed/1 bath Brick Triplex in the Highlands has a washer dryer, hardwood floors, Central AC, detached storage unit, carport and more. This end unit has its own patio. 822 SF. Please contact Peaks to Plains Property Management 303.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3718 Eliot Street
3718 Eliot Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
Comfort meets convenience! This charming community is beside the highly accessible intersection of W. 38th Street and Federal Boulevard. Steps away from beloved local eateries like The Universal and Spice Room.
