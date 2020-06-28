All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3421 West Arkansas Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

3421 West Arkansas Avenue

3421 West Arkansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3421 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This beautiful studio with 1 bathroom in Denver will welcome you with 685 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in kitchen that comes with a stove and refrigerator. Other great features of this home include a window air conditioning, new paint, ceiling fans, and crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the nearby park such as Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are Sanders Gulch Park, Ruby Hill Park, The Crawling Crab, Santiagos, Punch Bowl Social, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Charles M. Schenck Elementary School, Kepner Middle School, and Abraham Lincoln High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have any available units?
3421 West Arkansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have?
Some of 3421 West Arkansas Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 West Arkansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3421 West Arkansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 West Arkansas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 West Arkansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 West Arkansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
