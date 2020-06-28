3421 West Arkansas Avenue

Amenities

parking air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful studio with 1 bathroom in Denver will welcome you with 685 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in kitchen that comes with a stove and refrigerator. Other great features of this home include a window air conditioning, new paint, ceiling fans, and crawl space. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the nearby park such as Garfield Lake Park. Also nearby are Sanders Gulch Park, Ruby Hill Park, The Crawling Crab, Santiagos, Punch Bowl Social, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Charles M. Schenck Elementary School, Kepner Middle School, and Abraham Lincoln High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.