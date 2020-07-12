/
mar lee
445 Apartments for rent in Mar Lee, Denver, CO
5 Units Available
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
13 Units Available
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
1 Unit Available
1672 S Patton Ct
1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
947 sqft
1672 S Patton Ct Available 07/16/20 Charming 3BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and One Car Garage - Fantastic single family home, located in Denver's Harvey Park.
Results within 1 mile of Mar Lee
3 Units Available
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
1 Unit Available
381 South Ames Street #E305
381 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood.
1 Unit Available
3417 W Gill Place Denver County
3417 West Gill Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1032 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch Home - Centrally Located! - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.
1 Unit Available
2350 S. Irving St.
2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
1028 S Tennyson St
1028 South Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
***Available early August*** Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard.
1 Unit Available
5706 West Asbury Place
5706 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.
1 Unit Available
401 S. Raleigh St. #B
401 S Raleigh St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
1 bed/1 bath home off Dakota - Cozy 1 bed home with off street parking and new paint and carpet and cabinets. Please enter off Dakota as this is unit B of a duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895566)
1 Unit Available
2251 West Custer Place Denver County
2251 West Custer Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
994 sqft
2251 West Custer Place Denver County Available 08/05/20 South Denver Gem - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you are looking for! 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful updates to the lighting fixtures, tile, appliances, and updated
1 Unit Available
315 S Perry St
315 South Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
This Denver home has just been remodeled with new kitchen and downstairs bath. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a bonus room in basement. Detached two car garage and additional off street parking.
1 Unit Available
845 S Quitman St
845 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
983 sqft
Cozy home with large fenced backyard! - Available for a 1 year lease! This home has an updated kitchen & bathroom as well as fresh paint. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished to restore their beauty.
1 Unit Available
2126 S. Osceola St.
2126 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August. Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.
1 Unit Available
4888 W Kentucky Avenue
4888 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
830 sqft
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
2211 S Quitman Way
2211 South Quitman Way, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2346 sqft
Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
1 Unit Available
3585 W Exposition Ave
3585 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
988 sqft
Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... - Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... Additional Updated Photos Coming Soon!!! See Video Walkthrough Below.
1 Unit Available
535 S. Canosa Court
535 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1032 sqft
535 S.
1 Unit Available
3231 W Dakota Ave
3231 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1018 sqft
3231 W Dakota Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Westwood Neighborhood! - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 Enjoy this updated house in close proximity to Bel Mar and Mile High Stadium.
1 Unit Available
3720 West Exposition Avenue
3720 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
728 sqft
3720 West Exposition Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom beautiful home! - 3720 W Exposition Ave is a single family residence located in Denver, CO 80219.
1 Unit Available
4281 W Virginia Ave
4281 West Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 BD Duplex - Property Id: 319162 Newly renovated and centrally located. Original wood floor. New tub and paint. Large yard space. Newer appliances. Please email or text for additional information.
Results within 5 miles of Mar Lee
Verified
49 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,129
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
