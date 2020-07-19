All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2546 Yates Street

2546 North Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

2546 North Yates Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW LEASED and no longer available! Completely Renovated Duplex, Unbeatable Sloan's Lake Location. 1 Dog Allowed!

AVAILABILITY DATE: December 12th, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog is permitted. No other pet breeds.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/731121?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Completely renovation completed less than a year ago
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake neighborhood!
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances and granite countertops
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard
* Covered 1-car Carport

GARAGE/PARKING: 1-car Carport, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YARD: Front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: No central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Property has very little lawn maintenance needed.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/731121?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

