Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments in Denver, CO 80202 is located just one block from Light Rail and the 16th Street mall. Loft style, smoke free apartments feature high ceilings, large windows, exposed brick walls and original moldings. Fully equipped GE kitchens, Karndean wood floors, central heating and air conditioning. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community features controlled access to buildings, on site recycling, extra storage space and 24 hour laundry facility in each building. I 25 and I 70 are both less than five minutes away. Six Flags Elitch Gardens, the Pepsi Center and Sports Authority Field at Mile High are less than 10 minutes away. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.