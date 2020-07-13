All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
817 17th St · (541) 262-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

817 17th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-305 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 1-803 · Avail. now

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 1-221 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

See 32+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-309 · Avail. now

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 1-707 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 1-819 · Avail. now

$1,924

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments in Denver, CO 80202 is located just one block from Light Rail and the 16th Street mall. Loft style, smoke free apartments feature high ceilings, large windows, exposed brick walls and original moldings. Fully equipped GE kitchens, Karndean wood floors, central heating and air conditioning. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community features controlled access to buildings, on site recycling, extra storage space and 24 hour laundry facility in each building. I 25 and I 70 are both less than five minutes away. Six Flags Elitch Gardens, the Pepsi Center and Sports Authority Field at Mile High are less than 10 minutes away. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. No on-site parking. Nearby parking options include Central Parking (303-893-9802), Ampco Parking (303-573-8121), LAZ Parking (303-572-6680), Republic Parking (800-758-5378), Standard Parking (303-892-5812) and Star Parking (303-623-2433). None, assigned: $35/month. 4'x5x7' storage cages available for rent. Also have 10'x4'x7' storage cages available for $65.
Storage Details: 4'x5x7' storage cages available for rent. Also have 10'x4'x7' storage cages available for $40

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have any available units?
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments has 41 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have?
Some of Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to six weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments offers parking.
Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have a pool?
No, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments has units with dishwashers.

