Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving basketball court business center cc payments courtyard dog grooming area internet cafe online portal tennis court

At Velo Apartments in Denver, CO, we offer spacious and comfortable one and two-bedroom apartments. You will love the convenience of living in the middle of the city while still experiencing the peaceful enjoyment of a secluded neighborhood community. With easy access to Highway 285 and many facilities in the area including Red Rocks Amphitheater, Bear Creek Park, and River Point Shopping Center, the possibilities at Velo Apartments are endless. Call today to schedule your personal tour!