Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

Velo Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3481 S Fenton St · (720) 370-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive up to $750 off move-in costs!
Location

3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H103 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit H102 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit J102 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A104 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit H104 · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Unit H304 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Velo Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
basketball court
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet cafe
online portal
tennis court
At Velo Apartments in Denver, CO, we offer spacious and comfortable one and two-bedroom apartments. You will love the convenience of living in the middle of the city while still experiencing the peaceful enjoyment of a secluded neighborhood community. With easy access to Highway 285 and many facilities in the area including Red Rocks Amphitheater, Bear Creek Park, and River Point Shopping Center, the possibilities at Velo Apartments are endless. Call today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, Burmese Mountain, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Newfoundland, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in several units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Velo Apartments have any available units?
Velo Apartments has 15 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Velo Apartments have?
Some of Velo Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Velo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Velo Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to $750 off move-in costs!
Is Velo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Velo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Velo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Velo Apartments offers parking.
Does Velo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Velo Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Velo Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Velo Apartments has a pool.
Does Velo Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Velo Apartments has accessible units.
Does Velo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Velo Apartments has units with dishwashers.
