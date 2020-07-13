Velo Apartments

Lease Length: 3-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $250 one time
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, Burmese Mountain, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Newfoundland, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and mixes with these breeds are not permitted under any circumstances.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in several units