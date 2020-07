Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub package receiving yoga accessible garage 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Envision yourself living in a brand new apartment home that provides access to the light rail, bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Of course, style plays a part in your residence. That's why your home is designed with plank flooring, quartz countertops, sleek appliances, and high end modern finishes. Your neighbors turn to friends as you gather in the resident pub & lounge, take in the mountain views from the sky deck, or get in a workout at the fitness center and yoga room. Even your furry friend is not forgotten as pets can enjoy the paw spa and the on-site bark park. Are you ready for your new adventure? Contact the Outlook DTC Team and reserve your home today.