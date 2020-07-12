469 Apartments for rent in Sloan Lake, Denver, CO

/
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
2021 Perry St
2021 Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1877 sqft
2021 Perry St Available 07/27/20 Rare property with updated kitchen just blocks from Sloan's Lake with 1 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
3222 W 28th Ave
3222 West 28th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
822 sqft
Lovely and updated 2 bed/1 bath Brick Triplex in the Highlands has a washer dryer, hardwood floors, Central AC, detached storage unit, carport and more. This end unit has its own patio. 822 SF. Please contact Peaks to Plains Property Management 303.
3120 W 23rd Ave Apt 200
3120 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1710 sqft
MOVE IN READY 12 MONTH LEASE TERM Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit located in the historic Glove Factory District of the Highlands. It has large, mature trees, wide streets, off-street parking, and is located less than one mile from Sloan's Lake.
2846 Xavier St.
2846 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
825 sqft
SLOANS LAKE LIVING !!! Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home.
3247 W 19th Avenue
3247 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
Furnished Sloans Lake Stunner! Up to 3mo Lease! - Walk to Sloan's Lake & Broncos Stadium. Easy access to Convention Center, Downtown & good food! This city oasis is a stunner w/ 11 ft ceilings, luxury finishes, special touches, & historic photos.
2650 Meade Street
2650 Meade Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1295 sqft
This charming and original Sloan’s Lake home is just 5-blocks south of the heart of Highlands Square, home to some of Denver’s best restaurants, pubs and specialty shops.
3032 West 25th Avenue
3032 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1824 sqft
Gorgeous 3bed/2.5 bath Victorian Home located in the West Highlands and blocks from Sloan’s Lake.
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,228
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1155 sqft
Spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings, wood plank flooring and spacious closets. Conveniently located close to I-70, restaurants, grocery, shopping and entertainment.
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,196
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1007 sqft
Highlands Square location just steps from dining and entertainment. Boutique apartments with stainless appliances, hardwood floors and loads of storage. Community amenities include bike storage, coffee bar and gym. Pet-friendly.
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,255
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1070 sqft
Stylish apartments with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. E-payments for resident convenience. Dog grooming area on site. Enjoy a game room, yoga studio and pool. Near Sloan Lake.
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,827
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,861
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1085 sqft
Located close to neighborhood galleries, shops and restaurants. Units feature nine-foot ceilings throughout all homes, plank flooring, quartz countertops and spacious cabinets. Community has electric car charging stations, BBQ grills and outdoor fireplace.
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,122
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,633
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1197 sqft
Newly built community, so residents will be among the first. Stylish interiors with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, and espresso cabinetry. Courtyard with hammocks and outdoor lounge with firepit. Multi-story fitness center.
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
345 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance to downtown Denver. Each apartment includes a private balcony. Select apartments feature air conditioning. On-site amenities include a courtyard, laundry and bike storage. Reserved car parking available.
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,722
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,088
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
892 sqft
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
998 sqft
Coming Summer 2020! One month free! Fill out our interest list below to get updates on our progress. 1775 Federal Apartments offers a new recipe in apartment design.
