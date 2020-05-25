All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2208 South Acoma Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

2208 South Acoma Street

2208 South Acoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

2208 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Overland will welcome you with 1,460 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Harvard Gulch West Park and Frontier Park. Also nearby are South Broadway Antique Shops, LaMars Donuts and Coffee, Downtown Aquarium, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, South Broadway, Highway 85, and The Light Rail.

Nearby schools include Schmitt Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and Florence Crittenton High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 South Acoma Street have any available units?
2208 South Acoma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 South Acoma Street have?
Some of 2208 South Acoma Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 South Acoma Street currently offering any rent specials?
2208 South Acoma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 South Acoma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 South Acoma Street is pet friendly.
Does 2208 South Acoma Street offer parking?
Yes, 2208 South Acoma Street offers parking.
Does 2208 South Acoma Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2208 South Acoma Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 South Acoma Street have a pool?
No, 2208 South Acoma Street does not have a pool.
Does 2208 South Acoma Street have accessible units?
No, 2208 South Acoma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 South Acoma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 South Acoma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
