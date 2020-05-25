2208 South Acoma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Overland will welcome you with 1,460 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Harvard Gulch West Park and Frontier Park. Also nearby are South Broadway Antique Shops, LaMars Donuts and Coffee, Downtown Aquarium, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, South Broadway, Highway 85, and The Light Rail.



Nearby schools include Schmitt Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and Florence Crittenton High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



