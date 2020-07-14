All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Lafayette

1575 North Lafayette Street · (617) 997-0432
Location

1575 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,045

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,095

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lafayette.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
fire pit
media room
What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise. The Lafayette has been newly remodeled with new kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and designer flooring, while maintaining the vintage millwork, high ceilings, and arched doorways of its 1905 origins. The Lafayette offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to 3 bedrooms. And ooh la-la, the outdoor courtyard is perfect for grilling, hanging out, or having un petit cafe (otherwise known as a cup of coffee). The Lafayettes location in the Uptown neighborhood makes it easy to walk almost anywhere restaurants, music venues, parks, and more.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lafayette have any available units?
The Lafayette has 5 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lafayette have?
Some of The Lafayette's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lafayette currently offering any rent specials?
The Lafayette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lafayette pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lafayette is pet friendly.
Does The Lafayette offer parking?
No, The Lafayette does not offer parking.
Does The Lafayette have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lafayette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lafayette have a pool?
No, The Lafayette does not have a pool.
Does The Lafayette have accessible units?
No, The Lafayette does not have accessible units.
Does The Lafayette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lafayette has units with dishwashers.
