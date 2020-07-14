Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage courtyard fire pit media room

What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise. The Lafayette has been newly remodeled with new kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, and designer flooring, while maintaining the vintage millwork, high ceilings, and arched doorways of its 1905 origins. The Lafayette offers a variety of floor plans, from studios to 3 bedrooms. And ooh la-la, the outdoor courtyard is perfect for grilling, hanging out, or having un petit cafe (otherwise known as a cup of coffee). The Lafayettes location in the Uptown neighborhood makes it easy to walk almost anywhere restaurants, music venues, parks, and more.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC