Wellshire Apartments

Lease Length: 9-18 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $700, 1 Bedroom: $800, 2 Bedroom: $900, 3 Bedroom: $1000
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pitt Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Pitt Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Mastiff, or any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $65, Assigned Parking Garage: $85.