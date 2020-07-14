Wellshire Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill trash valet cats allowed garage bike storage game room media room

Let's talk about this awe-inspiring high-rise. Pick from spacious studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes with colossal balconies and modern appliances. Updated finishes and plenty of spacious common areas (like the rooftop deck with mountain views) provide optimal room for working and socializing alike. DU is also one of the liveliest places one can find in Denver and has plenty of trendy shops, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, restaurants and parks nearby.