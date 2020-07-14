All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Wellshire Apartments

2499 S Colorado Blvd · (720) 370-1587
Location

2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80222
University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0306 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0304 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0207 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0709 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,951

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1204 · Avail. now

$2,467

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellshire Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
trash valet
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
game room
media room
Let's talk about this awe-inspiring high-rise. Pick from spacious studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartment homes with colossal balconies and modern appliances. Updated finishes and plenty of spacious common areas (like the rooftop deck with mountain views) provide optimal room for working and socializing alike. DU is also one of the liveliest places one can find in Denver and has plenty of trendy shops, grocery stores, coffee shops, bars, restaurants and parks nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Studio: $700, 1 Bedroom: $800, 2 Bedroom: $900, 3 Bedroom: $1000
Move-in Fees: $150 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pitt Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Pitt Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Mastiff, or any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: $65, Assigned Parking Garage: $85.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wellshire Apartments have any available units?
Wellshire Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellshire Apartments have?
Some of Wellshire Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellshire Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Wellshire Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellshire Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellshire Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Wellshire Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Wellshire Apartments offers parking.
Does Wellshire Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wellshire Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellshire Apartments have a pool?
No, Wellshire Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Wellshire Apartments have accessible units?
No, Wellshire Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Wellshire Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellshire Apartments has units with dishwashers.
