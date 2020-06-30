1911 S Josephine St S1

Amenities
Beautiful Studio near DU Campus - Property Id: 145148
You'd be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. Its one of Denvers oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhoods central green (hence the name). Its adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), the Tech Center, and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Its the ideal set up.
