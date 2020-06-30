All apartments in Denver
1911 S Josephine St S1

1911 South Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1911 South Josephine Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Beautiful Studio near DU Campus - Property Id: 145148

You'd be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. Its one of Denvers oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhoods central green (hence the name). Its adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), the Tech Center, and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Its the ideal set up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145148
Property Id 145148

(RLNE5458711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have any available units?
1911 S Josephine St S1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have?
Some of 1911 S Josephine St S1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 S Josephine St S1 currently offering any rent specials?
1911 S Josephine St S1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 S Josephine St S1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 S Josephine St S1 is pet friendly.
Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 offer parking?
No, 1911 S Josephine St S1 does not offer parking.
Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 S Josephine St S1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have a pool?
No, 1911 S Josephine St S1 does not have a pool.
Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have accessible units?
No, 1911 S Josephine St S1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 S Josephine St S1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 S Josephine St S1 has units with dishwashers.

