1911 S Josephine St S1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Beautiful Studio near DU Campus - Property Id: 145148



You'd be hard pressed to find a cooler neighborhood than Observatory Park in Denver. Its one of Denvers oldest and most prestigious neighborhoods, with stunning homes, wide streets, mountain views, and towering trees and even a historic observatory in the neighborhoods central green (hence the name). Its adjacent to the University of Denver and just a hop and a skip to downtown (the University Station Light Rail is right there), the Tech Center, and Colorado Boulevard corridor. Its the ideal set up.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145148

Property Id 145148



(RLNE5458711)