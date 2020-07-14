All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Del Prado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Del Prado
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Del Prado

1510 E 9th Ave · (239) 494-4086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1510 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Prado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Tucked in among the prestigious Cheesman Park mansions is an art-deco gem called Del Prado. These 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors throughout, classic coved ceilings, modern paint schemes, updated kitchens, and a separate dining area. Underground garage parking is available, as is wireless internet access.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage, $90/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Prado have any available units?
Del Prado has 3 units available starting at $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Prado have?
Some of Del Prado's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
Del Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Prado pet-friendly?
No, Del Prado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Del Prado offer parking?
Yes, Del Prado offers parking.
Does Del Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, Del Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Prado have a pool?
No, Del Prado does not have a pool.
Does Del Prado have accessible units?
No, Del Prado does not have accessible units.
Does Del Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, Del Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Del Prado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity