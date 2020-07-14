Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Prado.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
on-site laundry
Tucked in among the prestigious Cheesman Park mansions is an art-deco gem called Del Prado. These 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature hardwood floors throughout, classic coved ceilings, modern paint schemes, updated kitchens, and a separate dining area. Underground garage parking is available, as is wireless internet access.
Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)