Crescent Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Crescent Flats

Open Now until 6pm
7470 29th Avenue · (720) 729-2342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free, when you move-in by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply. Stop by or schedule your tour today!
Location

7470 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4003 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
media room
garage
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
playground
yoga
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to the Crescent Flats apartments in Denver, CO. Our residents live right in the heart of all that is happening in the award-winning Stapleton neighborhood. Each of our open-concept apartment homes boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and E. 29th Ave. Town Center dining and shopping right on the ground floor beneath your front door. With such an ideal location just 10 minutes to downtown Denver, plus thousands of acres of hiking and biking trails, parks, events and more, it won't be hard at all to feel right at home. We invite you to come and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking is not included in the rental rate. Please speak with our on-site staff for availability and pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crescent Flats have any available units?
Crescent Flats has 11 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Crescent Flats have?
Some of Crescent Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent Flats is offering the following rent specials: One month free, when you move-in by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply. Stop by or schedule your tour today!
Is Crescent Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent Flats is pet friendly.
Does Crescent Flats offer parking?
Yes, Crescent Flats offers parking.
Does Crescent Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crescent Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent Flats have a pool?
Yes, Crescent Flats has a pool.
Does Crescent Flats have accessible units?
No, Crescent Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Crescent Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent Flats has units with dishwashers.

