university park
488 Apartments for rent in University Park, Denver, CO
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,021
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and on-site laundry. On-site amenities include a coffee bar and courtyard with a pleasant sitting area. Convenient location near I-25 ramp and Prairie Park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
South Josephine Apartments
2085 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$925
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A unique, vintage development, this residential complex offers exclusive studio-style units, onsite laundry, pet-friendly amenities and off-street parking. Each apartment includes free Wi-Fi, hardwood flooring and gas stoves.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
920 sqft
Convenient location, close to University of Denver and Observatory Park. Modern units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include elevator, garage and key fob access.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
305 sqft
Modern community near area bars and restaurants. Apartments feature controlled entry, on-site laundry and hardwood floors. A dog and cat-friendly building. Free Wi-Fi provided. Minutes from transportation.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
17 Units Available
Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,600
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1158 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, yoga studio, and putting green. Right next to the University of Denver. Close to Observatory Park.
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 South Saint Paul Street
2403 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2100 sqft
2403 South Saint Paul Street - Property Id: 302611 $3,400 per month 5 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, beautifully updated home in Observatory Park. Maximum number of adults allowed is 4 (no multiple co-signers).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2716 S Cook St
2716 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$800
1541 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for roommates for the 2019/2020 school year. Nicely updated 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home close to DU and Wash Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2233 S St Paul Street
2233 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
2100 sqft
Beautiful Brick 5BR/2BA House in University Park! Coming late July! - 2233 S St. Paul St, Denver, CO 80210 - Coming late July! Location! This awesome all brick house has a full yard with great outdoor spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1881 S Saint Paul St
1881 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
909 sqft
***RENT TO OWN ONLY*** A down payment is required, no renters for this property. All credit considered! This a true rent to own opportunity for a deserving buyer with a good down payment! Call 970-295-4472 for more information and visit www.
Results within 1 mile of University Park
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
56 Units Available
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,007
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
Recently renovated units with easy access to I-25. Sophisticated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and ample storage space. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or swim a few laps in the pool.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,215
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
775 sqft
Comfortable, spacious units with ceiling fans, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Pet friendly. Right across the street from Infinity Park. Easy access to S Colorado Blvd.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
20 Units Available
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1065 sqft
Comfortable appointments like hardwood floors. Double-gated dog parks with bench seating and pet pool. Walking distance to Infinity Park, shopping and dining on Colorado Blvd.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,076
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
900 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of the city, easy access to I-25, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby. Apartments feature cozy fireplaces, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community pool, and cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street, Glendale, CO
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to both Boulevard Center and Century 21 Plaza. The units feature fireplaces, patios/balconies and a smoke-free environment. Community amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and gated access.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:40am
2 Units Available
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 07:30am
6 Units Available
Trivium
2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,095
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
936 sqft
Recently renovated community near the University of Denver. Open-concept interiors with luxury finishes. On-site pool with cabanas, grilling areas and an outdoor TV. Balconies and walk-in closets provided.
