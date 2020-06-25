All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1601 E 14th Ave

1601 East 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1601 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e75ba709a ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF CAPITOL HILL HARDWOOD FLOORS HIGH SPEED WIFI INCLUDED TONS OF SPACE WALKING DISTANCE TO CHEESMAN PARK! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 12-Month Lease $900Rent $90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat and electricity) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call 303.733.0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1601 E 14th Ave). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *approximate square footage * MORE PICTURES COMING SOON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 E 14th Ave have any available units?
1601 E 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1601 E 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1601 E 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 E 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 E 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave offer parking?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 E 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 E 14th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

