Amenities
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments. Youll enjoy energy-efficient appliances, lighting and windows; granite countertops, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers on all three floors. Heres something else Rocket features: rockets. Lots of rockets, all designed by internationally known sculptor, Jimmy Descant. Weve even installed an 18-foot version of Jimmys retro/modern/far out/found art masterpieces. Come on in, buckle up and get ready for some unreal urban exploration.