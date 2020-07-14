Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning carpet recently renovated dishwasher refrigerator garbage disposal oven range bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access parking pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage

If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments. Youll enjoy energy-efficient appliances, lighting and windows; granite countertops, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers on all three floors. Heres something else Rocket features: rockets. Lots of rockets, all designed by internationally known sculptor, Jimmy Descant. Weve even installed an 18-foot version of Jimmys retro/modern/far out/found art masterpieces. Come on in, buckle up and get ready for some unreal urban exploration.