Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Rocket

Open Now until 5:30pm
1778 Gilpin St · (704) 997-2246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 284 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocket.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
dishwasher
refrigerator
garbage disposal
oven
range
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
parking
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
24hr maintenance
bike storage
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments. Youll enjoy energy-efficient appliances, lighting and windows; granite countertops, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers on all three floors. Heres something else Rocket features: rockets. Lots of rockets, all designed by internationally known sculptor, Jimmy Descant. Weve even installed an 18-foot version of Jimmys retro/modern/far out/found art masterpieces. Come on in, buckle up and get ready for some unreal urban exploration.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: 35lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking $45/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rocket have any available units?
Rocket has 4 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Rocket have?
Some of Rocket's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocket currently offering any rent specials?
Rocket is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocket pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocket is pet friendly.
Does Rocket offer parking?
Yes, Rocket offers parking.
Does Rocket have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rocket does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocket have a pool?
No, Rocket does not have a pool.
Does Rocket have accessible units?
No, Rocket does not have accessible units.
Does Rocket have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocket has units with dishwashers.
