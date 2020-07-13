All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
The Lodge Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:03 PM

The Lodge Apartment Homes

4697 E Louisiana Ave · (720) 580-6966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO 80246
Virginia Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit F514 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit E102 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 594 sqft

Unit F305 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit C106 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D304 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lodge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Lodge offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Denver, Colorado. You can feel at home in one of our upgraded apartments. Our kitchens have stainless steel appliances, electric stovetops, and microwaves. From our smallest studio apartment starting at 473 square feet to our larger two bedrooms at 933 square feet, we are confident you will find an apartment that will fit your needs. We invite you to scroll through our photo gallery and see the luxury that could be yours. The Lodge offers so much more than just a place to live. We offer an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck where you can relax and soak up the sun and our 24-hour fitness center that includes treadmills, free weights, multiple weight machines, and a punching bag. At The Lodge, we try to give our residents the best place to live. Some of the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $300 for Studio/1B1B, $400 for 2B2B, with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175 Holding Deposit (Charged at time of application)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lodge Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Lodge Apartment Homes has 16 units available starting at $1,152 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lodge Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Lodge Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lodge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Lodge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lodge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lodge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Lodge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Lodge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Lodge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lodge Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lodge Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, The Lodge Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does The Lodge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Lodge Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Lodge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lodge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
