Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Redesigned. Refined. Revolutionized! Featuring a new expanded fitness center, business center w/ WiFi lounge, redesigned clubroom and beautifully refinished homes! Apartment Living : Evolved. At the hub of everything haute and hip in Southeast Denver you'll find Legend Oaks Apartments, where an evolution in apartment living is emerging. Here you can walk to Havana Street's fun and funky shopping, eateries and events. Bike to Cherry Creek's abundant recreation and parks, or spend the day there boutique-browsing and gallery-hopping. This prime location offers easy access to I-225 and is minutes from downtown, Denver Tech Center, Children's Hospital Colorado and DIA. Then come home to Legend Oaks' evolving collection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, completely redesigned to complement today's lifestyle. Here you'll find beautifully refinished homes: All-new kitchens with new cabinets, countertops and clean steel appliances. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, chic updated lighting, fresh wall colors and a cozy gas fireplace. And of course, your must-have conveniences such as a full-size washer/dryer, private garage and plentiful storage.