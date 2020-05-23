All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Legend Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Legend Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Legend Oaks

1250 S Dayton St · (424) 347-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2122 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 0233 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 0323 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1326 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1517 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 1427 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1421 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legend Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Redesigned. Refined. Revolutionized! Featuring a new expanded fitness center, business center w/ WiFi lounge, redesigned clubroom and beautifully refinished homes! Apartment Living : Evolved. At the hub of everything haute and hip in Southeast Denver you'll find Legend Oaks Apartments, where an evolution in apartment living is emerging. Here you can walk to Havana Street's fun and funky shopping, eateries and events. Bike to Cherry Creek's abundant recreation and parks, or spend the day there boutique-browsing and gallery-hopping. This prime location offers easy access to I-225 and is minutes from downtown, Denver Tech Center, Children's Hospital Colorado and DIA. Then come home to Legend Oaks' evolving collection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, completely redesigned to complement today's lifestyle. Here you'll find beautifully refinished homes: All-new kitchens with new cabinets, countertops and clean steel appliances. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, chic updated lighting, fresh wall colors and a cozy gas fireplace. And of course, your must-have conveniences such as a full-size washer/dryer, private garage and plentiful storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $38
Deposit: $300 (based on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 for first pet; $125 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legend Oaks have any available units?
Legend Oaks has 27 units available starting at $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Legend Oaks have?
Some of Legend Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legend Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Legend Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legend Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Legend Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Legend Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Legend Oaks offers parking.
Does Legend Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Legend Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Legend Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Legend Oaks has a pool.
Does Legend Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Legend Oaks has accessible units.
Does Legend Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legend Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Legend Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St
Denver, CO 80202
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity