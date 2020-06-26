All apartments in Denver
1431 Jasmine St
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

1431 Jasmine St

1431 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom townhouse near Colfax and Monaco - Cute updated one bedroom one bath townhouse. Located in Montclair neighborhood of Denver. Small private back yard area. One off-street parking spot. Laundry is located in a shared community space.

(RLNE4957073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Jasmine St have any available units?
1431 Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1431 Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Jasmine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Jasmine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1431 Jasmine St is pet friendly.
Does 1431 Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Jasmine St offers parking.
Does 1431 Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Jasmine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 1431 Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 1431 Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Jasmine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Jasmine St does not have units with air conditioning.
