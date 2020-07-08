1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO 80210 University Park
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 67-105 · Avail. Aug 15
$1,021
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft
Unit 61-202 · Avail. Jul 14
$1,035
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft
Unit 67-304 · Avail. Aug 15
$1,041
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Topaz.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
24hr maintenance
The Topaz Apartments are a students dream home! Rent a one or two bedroom and enjoy all the Topaz Apartments have to offer. Beautifully renovated with designer tile and lighting, an outside courtyard to hang out with friends and a short ten minute walk to campus. Not a student? University Blvd is lined with fun! Get cocktails at Crimson and Gold Tavern or enjoy lunch at Asbury Provisions, the neighborhood gastropub. These apartments offer something for everyone!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)