Topaz
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Topaz

Open Now until 5:30pm
1961 S Josephine St · (224) 302-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1961 S Josephine St, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 67-105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Unit 61-202 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 67-304 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,041

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Topaz.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
24hr maintenance
The Topaz Apartments are a students dream home! Rent a one or two bedroom and enjoy all the Topaz Apartments have to offer. Beautifully renovated with designer tile and lighting, an outside courtyard to hang out with friends and a short ten minute walk to campus. Not a student? University Blvd is lined with fun! Get cocktails at Crimson and Gold Tavern or enjoy lunch at Asbury Provisions, the neighborhood gastropub. These apartments offer something for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Topaz have any available units?
Topaz has 3 units available starting at $1,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Topaz have?
Some of Topaz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Topaz currently offering any rent specials?
Topaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Topaz pet-friendly?
No, Topaz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Topaz offer parking?
Yes, Topaz offers parking.
Does Topaz have units with washers and dryers?
No, Topaz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Topaz have a pool?
No, Topaz does not have a pool.
Does Topaz have accessible units?
No, Topaz does not have accessible units.
Does Topaz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Topaz has units with dishwashers.

