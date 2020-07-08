Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access 24hr maintenance

The Topaz Apartments are a students dream home! Rent a one or two bedroom and enjoy all the Topaz Apartments have to offer. Beautifully renovated with designer tile and lighting, an outside courtyard to hang out with friends and a short ten minute walk to campus. Not a student? University Blvd is lined with fun! Get cocktails at Crimson and Gold Tavern or enjoy lunch at Asbury Provisions, the neighborhood gastropub. These apartments offer something for everyone!