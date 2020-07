Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Griffis North Union puts you close to all the best of Downtown Denver! From the Union Station North neighborhood in Lower Downtown it's a quick walk or bike ride to parks, sporting and concert venues, museums, historic Union Station and much more. Whether you're looking to enjoy Denver's exciting nightlife or cozy nights at home, our community offers an ideal location and all your must-have amenities. Call or visit our leasing office to schedule a tour today and discover the convenience of luxury living at Griffis North Union!