1253 Yuma Street - 101
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:49 PM

1253 Yuma Street - 101

1253 Yuma St · (720) 261-6147
Location

1253 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Knob Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout, brand new appliances, plenty of room at 1200 square feet. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Each unit has laundry hookups, no more sharing or going to the laundry mat! Beautiful views, and very near to grocery, post office, churches, and restaurants. Contact us today, as these units will rent out quickly! Please no smoking. Pets under 35 lbs welcome with pet fee and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have any available units?
1253 Yuma Street - 101 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have?
Some of 1253 Yuma Street - 101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 Yuma Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1253 Yuma Street - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 Yuma Street - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 offer parking?
Yes, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does offer parking.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 Yuma Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 Yuma Street - 101 has units with dishwashers.
