1253 Yuma Street - 101

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard on-site laundry parking new construction

Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom. Beautiful hard surface flooring throughout, brand new appliances, plenty of room at 1200 square feet. Master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom. Each unit has laundry hookups, no more sharing or going to the laundry mat! Beautiful views, and very near to grocery, post office, churches, and restaurants. Contact us today, as these units will rent out quickly! Please no smoking. Pets under 35 lbs welcome with pet fee and deposit.