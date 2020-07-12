/
palmer park
308 Apartments for rent in Palmer Park, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
23 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,012
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D
3445 Rebecca Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
879 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath 2 story condo in the SnapFinger Wood subdivision. This first floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3140 Van Teylingen Drive
3140 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1072 sqft
Ground floor Ranch condo, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 1 assigned carport parking spot. New Carpet and Paint throughout the unit. Living room, open to the dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2415 N Chelton Road
2415 North Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2020 sqft
Stunning newly built rancher for rent in Luna Vista Heights. This rare find is on a large corner lot with just under half an acre. This home has it all.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2102 Warwick Lane
2102 Warwick Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1842 sqft
Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Immediate Availability! Short Term Lease - 6 months.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201
3775 Hartsock Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO - This luxury condo is freshly renovated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint and blinds throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2022 Wynkoop Dr
2022 Wynkoop Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
2120 sqft
Great house, centrally located! - Cute brick rancher with finished basement. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large, inviting living room with hardwood flooring sprawling throughout the main level. Kitchen has built-in breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Palmer Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
8 Units Available
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
11 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly apartments within walking distance of Palmer Park. Located just minutes from I-25 and downtown Colorado Springs. Units with views of Pikes Peak.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
2 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated May 28 at 06:18pm
22 Units Available
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4280 S Nonchalant Circle
4280 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1595 sqft
Life right off of Academy! - Less than a mile away from major shopping centers, grocery stores, and easy highway access, this home is the perfect way to live a great life! This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an amazing front yard surrounded
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2807 Ridgeglen Ct
2807 Ridgeglen Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1877 sqft
Updated home on a cul-de-sac. - This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom 4-level home with newer carpet and vinyl. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room. Large family room in the basement and a good sized back yard with covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1503 Newcastle Street
1503 Newcastle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1464 sqft
1503 Newcastle Street Available 08/18/20 Lovely 4 bedroom home near UCCS available! - Split level home features an open floor plan with hardwood oak flooring throughout the upper level.
