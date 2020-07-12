/
/
/
pikes peak park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
195 Apartments for rent in Pikes Peak Park, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Fernwood Drive
1950 Fernwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
931 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2891212)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2962 Tumblewood Grove
2962 Tumblewood Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
Come to view our 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 2 car garage with a rare 2 car driveway in Spring Creek. Only minutes from Ft. Carson and downtown. Open floor plan with multiple levels to create completely separate areas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1623 Saratoga Drive
1623 Saratoga Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
2234 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1623 Saratoga Drive Available 08/14/20 Spacious Home on Saratoga - This extra large three bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage home is dog friendly! This home has wood floors on the main level and tile floors in the basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1863 Saratoga Drive
1863 Saratoga Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
978 sqft
Fantastic home in Pikes Peak Park,for Three bedrooms One full Bathroom. One attached one car garage. Great bones and a superb price for a single family home. Fenced rear yard with a large storage shed. Has central air and a new water heater.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2941 Tumblewood Grove
2941 Tumblewood Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage townhouse located near Ft. Carson and Peterson Air force base.
Results within 1 mile of Pikes Peak Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:24am
2 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Lamplighter Cir
4520 Lamplighter Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
3 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE 1550 SQ FT - Property Id: 312731 EXCELLENT RENTAL LOCATION GREAT HOA TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY EXTREMELY WELL. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR MILITARY BASES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
2296 Gilpin Avenue
2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4584 Newton Drive
4584 Newton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1036 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. No obligation to purchase the home. Cute home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer roof and exterior paint. This listing has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with newer vinyl windows.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2562 Astrozon Circle
2562 Astrozon Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Pikes Peak Park Sub 4 Plex - 50% off the first month!!! 12 month lease with 12th month FREE! 4 plex, main floor unit that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Full kitchen with all the appliances. Full size washer and dryer. New carpet and paint.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2130 Bainbridge Road
2130 Bainbridge Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Charming Bi-level Home Available in Colorado Springs! - This bi-level home has all new flooring through out the home. Eat-in kitchen provides major appliances. Family room, bedroom, and bathroom on lower level.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1360 Firefly Circle
1360 Firefly Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1560 sqft
1360 Firefly Circle Available 07/24/20 1360 Firefly Circle - Spectacular end unit 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium with finished basement with family room or bedroom, and full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4105 Solarglen Dr.
4105 Solarglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1792 sqft
4105 Solarglen Dr. Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE3797281)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3442 Atliantic Drive
3442 Atlantic Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1196 sqft
3442 Atliantic Drive Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE2474367)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2153 GILPIN Avenue
2153 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1520 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhome with New Carpeting some Fresh Paint, new blinds - Covered Front Porch, Eat-in Kitchen with island. 5-pc Master Bath with Double Vanity and a Walk-in Closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3606 Venice Grove
3606 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. S/E Well-kept and clean townhome which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.