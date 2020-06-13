127 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO📍
Located 30 miles south of Downtown Denver and 40 miles north of Colorado Spring, Castle Rock, CO is home to approximately 49,000 people. Interestingly, this town was named after a castle tower-shaped butte located prominently at the center of the town. The area used to be the territory of Native Americans, but rumors of gold changed the course of its history with so many people drawn to this area in hot pursuit of riches. With a history thats as interesting as its name, this town currently boasts of a thriving community enjoying one of the best landscapes that nature offers, as well as the convenience of city living.With the Rocky Mountains a few miles in the west, this 31.6 square mile town is perfectly nestled with towering and majestic mountains as backdrops. Additionally, the climate is typical of arid Colorado. One good thing is that the area is just a wee bit away from the extreme winter storms of the mountains and heat of the plains. It's no wonder that Native Americans found it the perfect place for hunting. Nothing much has changedmodern-day game and opportunities beckon here in Castle Rock. If youre ensnared by such an opportunity, it's time to snag your own territory here!
Landlords are certainly entitled to some quirks. Although as a renter, youd do well hope your landlord doesnt get too quirky. However, there are some essentials that youd better be in the know about. Here they are:
Country roads cant take you home
Well, that is, if you dont have a car. Since public transportation in this side of Colorado is nearly non-existent, youd need your own car to meander through town and look for a suitable home. Of course, once you're settled in town, carpooling is also one viable option to get to and from work. But until then, you're left to fend for yourself in terms of transportation.
This may look country, but rents still not free
Let not the acres of open space fool you into thinking that this is the middle of nowhere, and therefore that rentals cheap. While not at the same heart-breaking level as major metropolis, rents here are not cheap either.
You gotta choose among several housing options
This town believes in diversity so much that even real estate properties range from studio type flats to large single family homes; from brick houses to modern contemporary homes; and from old buildings that look straight out from the pages of history books to freshly-painted abodes. Youve got all that in the mix here, so you better have a clear preference to narrow down your choices.
Competition can be a little tough so...
Better get moving if you're scheduled to move in a month or two. A 3 percent vacancy rate doesn't give you much room to sit around and mull over different housing options--before you know it, another renter would have snapped it up before you can get around to starting the rental application process. Sorry to break it to you--the law of supply and demand is not stacked in your favor here.
So youre quite clear on what your ideal home would be. But have you given thought to which neighborhood suits your lifestyle best? Most often comfort comes from being with your own crowd and keeping similar company. Thus, to nudge you into making the right decision, heres an overview of the different communities in Castle Rock as well as their relative cost of living.
Town Center: Are you on a solo flight? You might want to take a look at studio type flats in this area. The neighborhood is close to every convenience imaginable. But the flip side is that its devoid of the calm and solace of other neighborhoods in Castle Rock. You are right in the middle of the flurry of activities of this town, after all. $
The Meadows: This neighborhood offers the enviable combination of untouched open space and the convenience of downtown living. Youll find the natural landscape irresistible and families with school-aged children have the choice of top schools in Colorado. The best of both worlds is right here in this neighborhood. $$$$
Monte Vista Estates: If youre working from the comfort of your own home, youll find a lot of things in common with your neighbors should you choose to live in this neighborhood. With mostly 4 or 5 bedroom apartments in this area, theres surely a lot of room for a home office. $$$$
N Crowfeet/Knobcone Dr: Highly-educated married couples dominate this community. Thus, amenities and activities within this neighborhood are geared towards this demographic. If youre in the same segment, youll plenty to chit-chat with your next door neighbor over an afternoon barbecue party. $
Castle Pines Village: If compelling rock formations, spectacular view of the Rocky Mountains, an abundance of Colorado flora and wildlife, and Jack Nicklaus signature golf country clubs sound like home to you, you shouldnt be anywhere else. This gated community is where nature meets city; any outdoorsy person would bask in the landscape of this area. $
Orsa: This neighborhood has the atmosphere that draws families with school-aged children. The sense of community is quite palpable as well. Kids playing and families socializing are the common scene youll find in this area. Heck, even pets feel that sense of belonging here. $$$$$
Keene Ranch: Located at the foothills west and south of the Denver Metro Area, this neighborhood is elevated enough to offer an excellent view of beautiful sunrises and sunsets, twinkling lights of the metropolis, open spaces teeming with life in various forms, and the majestic mountains. Of course, words arent enough. Youd have to visit the place and give it a chance to take your breath away. The disadvantage in living in this area? Paradise can be a bit too far where commute is concerned compared to other areas in Castle Rock. $$$
Happy Canyon/Silver Heights: This neighborhood is relatively new: its almost reeking with the smell of fresh paint. The home of many wealthy individuals, this area has an abundance of large single family homes and apartments. $$
Front St/Founders Pkwy: This neighborhood of mostly 3 or 4 bedroom apartments is one of the walkable and family-friendly areas in Castle Rock. If youre bent on finding a house for rent in this neighborhood, however, youd have to be prepared to face stiff competition since the vacancy rate is pretty lowso low, you must have the tenacity of a bulldog to snag an apartment here. $$
S Ridge Rd/E Willow Creek: Largely made up of 3 bedroom single family homes or studio-type apartments, this area has a good mix of highly-educated people across different age groups. Theres variation in occupation and lifestyle as well. Because of that, theres a bit of everything here and its quite suitable for people who relish diversity. $$
Have lots of time to spare? This town is known for its acres of open spaces, trails and parks. You can get involved in many activities that range from the sedate to the challenging, such as biking, hiking, wall climbing, and getting up close and personal with wildlife. If you think that work is about all the activity and stress you can take, how about taking the time out to enjoy a round of golf in Castle Rocks several golf courses or nurture a love for horses in the town's several equestrian centers? If, however, you just can't find the love for physical activities, then being an audience to the towns numerous events like golf tournaments, rodeos, duck derby and car shows certainly wouldnt hurt. Already find something of the above youd like to try? Pack your things first and move on over here!
June 2020 Castle Rock Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Castle Rock Rent Report. Castle Rock rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Castle Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Castle Rock rents decline sharply over the past month
Castle Rock rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Castle Rock stand at $1,340 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,696 for a two-bedroom. Castle Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rents prices have increased in Castle Rock over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Castle Rock
As rents have increased slightly in Castle Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Castle Rock is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Castle Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Castle Rock.
- While Castle Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Castle Rock than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Castle Rock is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.