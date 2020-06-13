127 Apartments for rent in Castle Rock, CO

Meet Castle Rocks Different Neighborhoods

So youre quite clear on what your ideal home would be. But have you given thought to which neighborhood suits your lifestyle best? Most often comfort comes from being with your own crowd and keeping similar company. Thus, to nudge you into making the right decision, heres an overview of the different communities in Castle Rock as well as their relative cost of living.

Town Center: Are you on a solo flight? You might want to take a look at studio type flats in this area. The neighborhood is close to every convenience imaginable. But the flip side is that its devoid of the calm and solace of other neighborhoods in Castle Rock. You are right in the middle of the flurry of activities of this town, after all. $

The Meadows: This neighborhood offers the enviable combination of untouched open space and the convenience of downtown living. Youll find the natural landscape irresistible and families with school-aged children have the choice of top schools in Colorado. The best of both worlds is right here in this neighborhood. $$$$

Monte Vista Estates: If youre working from the comfort of your own home, youll find a lot of things in common with your neighbors should you choose to live in this neighborhood. With mostly 4 or 5 bedroom apartments in this area, theres surely a lot of room for a home office. $$$$

N Crowfeet/Knobcone Dr: Highly-educated married couples dominate this community. Thus, amenities and activities within this neighborhood are geared towards this demographic. If youre in the same segment, youll plenty to chit-chat with your next door neighbor over an afternoon barbecue party. $

Castle Pines Village: If compelling rock formations, spectacular view of the Rocky Mountains, an abundance of Colorado flora and wildlife, and Jack Nicklaus signature golf country clubs sound like home to you, you shouldnt be anywhere else. This gated community is where nature meets city; any outdoorsy person would bask in the landscape of this area. $

Orsa: This neighborhood has the atmosphere that draws families with school-aged children. The sense of community is quite palpable as well. Kids playing and families socializing are the common scene youll find in this area. Heck, even pets feel that sense of belonging here. $$$$$

Keene Ranch: Located at the foothills west and south of the Denver Metro Area, this neighborhood is elevated enough to offer an excellent view of beautiful sunrises and sunsets, twinkling lights of the metropolis, open spaces teeming with life in various forms, and the majestic mountains. Of course, words arent enough. Youd have to visit the place and give it a chance to take your breath away. The disadvantage in living in this area? Paradise can be a bit too far where commute is concerned compared to other areas in Castle Rock. $$$

Happy Canyon/Silver Heights: This neighborhood is relatively new: its almost reeking with the smell of fresh paint. The home of many wealthy individuals, this area has an abundance of large single family homes and apartments. $$

Front St/Founders Pkwy: This neighborhood of mostly 3 or 4 bedroom apartments is one of the walkable and family-friendly areas in Castle Rock. If youre bent on finding a house for rent in this neighborhood, however, youd have to be prepared to face stiff competition since the vacancy rate is pretty lowso low, you must have the tenacity of a bulldog to snag an apartment here. $$

S Ridge Rd/E Willow Creek: Largely made up of 3 bedroom single family homes or studio-type apartments, this area has a good mix of highly-educated people across different age groups. Theres variation in occupation and lifestyle as well. Because of that, theres a bit of everything here and its quite suitable for people who relish diversity. $$