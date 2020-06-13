/
/
pueblo west
Last updated June 13 2020
26 Apartments for rent in Pueblo West, CO
416 S. Birdie Dr
416 South Birdie Drive, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2836 sqft
3 BR 3 BA Single family home in Pueblo West. - Property Id: 249253 Spacious house on a fenced 1/3 acre lot on the 3rd hole of the Desert Hawk golf course in Pueblo West.
783 S Sterling Dr
783 South Sterling Drive, Pueblo West, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2358 sqft
783 S Sterling Dr Available 07/06/20 783 S Sterling Drive - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Pueblo West Rancher with full basement.
1718 E Keymar Dr
1718 Keymar Drive, Pueblo West, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 07/20/20 Pueblo West - Property Id: 291164 New built with lot's of upgrades and 1 full acre. Too good to pass up! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291164 Property Id 291164 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820344)
230 S. GOLFWOOD DR. E
230 South Golfwood Drive, Pueblo West, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2020 sqft
230 S GOLFWOOD DR E PUEBLO WEST - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nicely appointed Pueblo West Rancher with full basement on the golf course.
334 South Archdale Drive
334 South Archdale Drive, Pueblo West, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Comfortable 2. bedroom 1 bath with central AC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 750 Sq ft. On site laundry - Central AC - remodeled - Friendly atmosphere! Water and trash paid. $850 Deposit - $800 rent mo. - $40 background fee per tenant.
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.
Hyde Park
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Club
2727 Colfax Avenue
2727 Colfax Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood * * Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside* * Bright, light, cozy and an open
Northside
1131 W 14th St
1131 West 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
1131 W 14th St Available 07/01/20 Great Corner Lot Home with Garage and Fenced Yard - A great home with private 6' fenced yard and a garage with plenty of room to make a work shop. Its a 3 Bed 1 Bath house that is in great shape.
Sunnyheights
4415 ST CLAIR Ave.
4415 Saint Clair Avenue, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1622 sqft
4415 ST CLAIR Ave. Available 07/06/20 4415 St Clare - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Nice ranch style home with a finished basement.
Northside
1214 N Elizabeth St
1214 North Elizabeth Street, Pueblo, CO
Studio
$1,600
2670 sqft
Large Commercial Space - Property Id: 229965 Located near Pueblo's Historic Northside Neighborhood and on a highly trafficked street. It has a large, open floor plan, new carpet, and two bathrooms. Zoned B-2. 100 amp electrical panel.
Aberdeen
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
729 VETA AVE. Available 06/15/20 729 Veta Pueblo Co - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage.
112 Greenman Dr
112 Greenman Drive, Pueblo County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1060 sqft
Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more.
Hyde Park
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.
25618 Everett Rd.
25618 Everett Road, Pueblo County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1414 sqft
25618 EVERETT RD. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 A rare find. A rental on the MESA. Ranch style home with full unfinished basement.
Bessemer
1711 STONE AVE.
1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
1711 STONE AVE. - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.
Bessemer
916 E Abriendo Ave
916 East Abriendo Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
810 sqft
FuRnIsHeD CoZy CoLoRfUl HoUsE - Property Id: 262559 Furnished Home Centrally Located Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262559 Property Id 262559 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5707732)
Beulah Heights
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE
2039 Ridgewood Lane, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE Available 07/06/20 2039 Ridgewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Ranch style home all on one level.
Bessemer
1422 CYPRESS ST.
1422 Cypress Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$975
938 sqft
1422 CYPRESS ST. - This home has recently been remodeled inside and out. The yard has been landscaped and has a wooden fence complete with locking metal security gates both front and back.
Highland Park
2711 VINEWOOD LN
2711 Vinewood Lane, Pueblo, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2080 sqft
2711 Vinewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Marketed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 South Side Rancher! Clean and ready.
East Side
902 E 10th St
902 East 10th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1136 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1&1/4 Bath, 2 Car Garage - This home is a spacious 2 bedroom, 1 & 1/4 bath, 2 Car Garage, additional non-conforming rooms. Main level is newly remolded with new appliances, wood flooring, and central Air.
Beulah Heights
2610 Azalea St.
2610 Azalea Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
2610 Azalea St. Available 05/15/20 2610 Azalea - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nice ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, full bath, living and family rooms.
Belmont
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1728 sqft
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.
State Fair
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pueblo West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Pueblo West area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pueblo West from include Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fountain, Monument, and Gleneagle.