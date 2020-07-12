/
eastborough
220 Apartments for rent in Eastborough, Colorado Springs, CO
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds.
239 Shady Oak Grove
239 Shady Oak Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
4632 Frost Drive
4632 Frost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,770
2210 sqft
Be prepared to feel right at home in this lovely ranch style house. The exterior of this home features an attached one car garage and beautiful brick siding around the front door.
4938 Leland Point
4938 Leland Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1357 sqft
Fresh, Updated, Spacious - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper unit TownHome with Stunning Mountain Views! This home has brand new carpet, paint, and a large, eat-in kitchen with pantry, island and a balcony overlooking the grassy open space! A separate laundry
4421 Dewey Drive
4421 Dewey Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1275 sqft
This home features 2 bedrooms on upper level and 1 in the lower level. Fenced backyard and attached 1 Car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Eastborough
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
625 Hathaway Drive 27
625 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Coming Soon, 3 bed 1.
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
747 Hailey Glenn View
747 Hailey Glenn Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 747 Hailey Glenn View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1360 Firefly Circle
1360 Firefly Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1560 sqft
1360 Firefly Circle Available 07/24/20 1360 Firefly Circle - Spectacular end unit 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium with finished basement with family room or bedroom, and full bath.
4105 Solarglen Dr.
4105 Solarglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1792 sqft
4105 Solarglen Dr. Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE3797281)
3442 Atliantic Drive
3442 Atlantic Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1196 sqft
3442 Atliantic Drive Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE2474367)
1433 Flycatcher Lane
1433 Flycatcher Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1990 sqft
**Photos and 3D Virtual Tour Coming Soon** Beautiful style 2 story home with detach 2 car garage and a relaxing front porch to take in the nice Colorado Springs evenings.
803 Potter Drive
803 Potter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home 4 Bedroom 2 bath all new appliances mountain views, large backyard and new deck.
3606 Venice Grove
3606 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. S/E Well-kept and clean townhome which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.
227 Fairmont Street
227 Fairmont Street, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This large home with finished basement gives this home 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard and covered patio. Newer furnace. Washer dryer hookups in utility room.This home has been renovated after several long term tenants.
913 Tampico Ct - 1
913 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
968 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st! 2 BR | 1.5 BA | 1 Car Garage | Rent = $1200 Total Finished Sq.
1253 Yuma Street - 101
1253 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
524 Prairie Star Circle
524 Prairie Star Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1603 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 story home with large fenced in backyard and deck. Main level has a large and bright living room with bamboo flooring throughout.