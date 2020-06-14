Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM

79 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Interquest
63 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Pulpit Rock
14 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
792 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
693 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
694 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Park Hill
9 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Village Seven
31 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$802
460 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Vista Grande
12 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
635 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Interquest
26 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Garden Ranch
8 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Falcon Estates
73 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
774 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Rustic Hills
9 Units Available
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,213
807 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Spring Creek
17 Units Available
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Interquest
27 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900
    Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with Pool
    Colorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly PlacesColorado Springs Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
    Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
    Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
    Pulpit RockRustic Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Arapahoe Community College