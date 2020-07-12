/
village seven
280 Apartments for rent in Village Seven, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
27 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
2 Units Available
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4280 S Nonchalant Circle
4280 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1595 sqft
Life right off of Academy! - Less than a mile away from major shopping centers, grocery stores, and easy highway access, this home is the perfect way to live a great life! This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an amazing front yard surrounded
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5489 Alteza Drive
5489 Alteza Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3212 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4682 Barnes Road
4682 Barnes Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1196 sqft
This lovely ranch style home is located off of Barnes Rd. It is close to schools, parks, and shopping centers. The outside of this home features an attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4085 Siferd Blvd.
4085 Siferd Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2494 sqft
4085 Siferd Blvd.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5292 CRACKERBARREL CIR
5292 Cracker Barrel Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2336 sqft
Charming Semi Custom Home - Charming semi-custom 2-story on a gorgeous lot!! Vaulted ceilings, tons of windows, and views! Living room w/wood FP, dining area with walk-out, kitchen with a counter bar * 2 bedrooms on the main level adjoin to a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 ConstitutionAve.
3930 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1809 sqft
3930 Constitution Ave. - Located in beautiful and quiet Georgetown Square at the corner of Academy and Constitution. This place is immaculate. Easily the nicest and cleanest rental around.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5461 Tennessee Pass
5461 Tennessee Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1824 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Right Off the Powers Corridor!! - *Start creating memories in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just off of the Powers corridor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2638 Hearthwood Lane
2638 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
2638 Hearthwood Lane Available 07/24/20 2638 Hearthwood Lane - This townhouse is tucked away in a carefree living community. This two story townhouse has lots of space.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1
2747 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xXQBe7APaSG Sunny 2 bedroom, upstairs townhome with 1 shared access full bath. Galley style kitchen.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4045 Sod House Trail
4045 Sod House Trail, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2194 sqft
Great Location, VIDEO WALK THROUGH! - 5 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large back yard, good size patio in back. Big rec room in the basement, along with a large storage room.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
2921 West Serendipity Circle
2921 Serendipity Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2028 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Cimarron Hills! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3195 Venable Pass Court
3195 Venable Pass Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1332 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home! - Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 attached car garage home. Laminate flooring throughout with brand new carpet in bedrooms.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
15 Units Available
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
14 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
23 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,012
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
11 Units Available
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1237 sqft
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
