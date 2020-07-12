/
knob hill
254 Apartments for rent in Knob Hill, Colorado Springs, CO
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
2743 San Miguel Street - 102
2743 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
1253 Yuma Street - 101
1253 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Brand new construction! Be the first to move into The Courtyard, a brand new Community in Colorado Springs. All units are 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus office/ flex space/ 3rd bedroom.
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Bristol Square Apartments
1506 Yuma St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled, pet-friendly apartments within walking distance of Palmer Park. Located just minutes from I-25 and downtown Colorado Springs. Units with views of Pikes Peak.
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
1625 N Murray Boulevard
1625 North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1043 sqft
Terrace Patio, Thru Wall AC
3930 ConstitutionAve.
3930 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1809 sqft
3930 Constitution Ave. - Located in beautiful and quiet Georgetown Square at the corner of Academy and Constitution. This place is immaculate. Easily the nicest and cleanest rental around.
2638 Hearthwood Lane
2638 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
2638 Hearthwood Lane Available 07/24/20 2638 Hearthwood Lane - This townhouse is tucked away in a carefree living community. This two story townhouse has lots of space.
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1
2747 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xXQBe7APaSG Sunny 2 bedroom, upstairs townhome with 1 shared access full bath. Galley style kitchen.
2415 N Chelton Road
2415 North Chelton Road, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2020 sqft
Stunning newly built rancher for rent in Luna Vista Heights. This rare find is on a large corner lot with just under half an acre. This home has it all.
1511 Yuma Street
1511 Yuma Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1024 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath remodeled unit is available for rent. Many newer features including New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Ceiling Fans, Light Fixtures, Bathroom and kitchen fixtures, Single Basin Sink, bathroom sinks and counters and Hardware.
803 Potter Drive
803 Potter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home 4 Bedroom 2 bath all new appliances mountain views, large backyard and new deck.
3020 E Bijou Street Unit 4B
3020 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
3020 E Bijou Street # 4b - Property Id: 301255 This Condo is located in the Aspen Garden Condominiums is clean and like new * Located on the second of three floors.
2102 Warwick Lane
2102 Warwick Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1842 sqft
Charming 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Quiet Neighborhood. Immediate Availability! Short Term Lease - 6 months.
227 Fairmont Street
227 Fairmont Street, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This large home with finished basement gives this home 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard and covered patio. Newer furnace. Washer dryer hookups in utility room.This home has been renovated after several long term tenants.
3775 Hartsock Lane Unit 201
3775 Hartsock Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1119 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO - This luxury condo is freshly renovated with new carpet, laminate flooring and fresh paint and blinds throughout.
2529 Lelaray Street
2529 Lelaray Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1759 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
2022 Wynkoop Dr
2022 Wynkoop Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
2120 sqft
Great house, centrally located! - Cute brick rancher with finished basement. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large, inviting living room with hardwood flooring sprawling throughout the main level. Kitchen has built-in breakfast bar.
1707 Monteagle St
1707 Monteagle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome near everything - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bi-level townhome centrally located. Upper level has living room, dining room and kitchen. Both bedrooms and bathroom are in the lower level as well as the laundry facilities.
