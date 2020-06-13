27 Apartments for rent in Pueblo, CO

A Peek at Pueblo

Situated in southern Colorado roughly 40 miles south of Colorado Springs, Pueblo is a popular stomping grounds. A few tidbits of info to consider before taking the Pueblo plunge:

The Colorado Springs connection. It’s not uncommon for Pueblo residents to make the daily commute to Colorado Springs for work each morning, so you might want to invest in a vehicle with great gas mileage if you fall in this category. The good news is that gridlock in Pueblo is practically nonexistent, even during rush hour, and quality parking spots are a dime a dozen pretty much anywhere you go. Because much of the city is a vast desert vista filled with rural and suburban landscapes, meanwhile, your only real option for bumming around is via your own set of wheels.

Entertainment. Pueblo is home of the annual Colorado State Fair, a zoo, and numerous parks, trails, historical sites, museums, and a Riverwalk that showcases a variety of shops, eateries, and scenic views. On the other hand, the revamped downtown area boasts numerous sports bars, PA-pounding nightclubs, chic lounges, and good old-fashioned beer pubs owls as well.

Scoring the Perfect Pueblo in Pueblo

Perhaps Pueblo’s most alluring charm is its affordability. The cost of living index in the city is a walloping 18 percentage points lower than the national average, and tons of quality apartments, townhouses, and condos are available in the $600 range. A few tips of the trade to help you find your dream lodgings:

“You better shop around" ... Take your time on your apartment hunting adventures and scour the market for the best available unit before choosing one. Vacant apartments are plentiful throughout town, waiting lists seldom rear their pesky heads, and landlords are constantly competing with each other to entice new tenants with killer move-in specials. So don’t settle on a unit until you’re sure it’s your dream pad.

Give your place a solid inspection before moving in … A common mistake among super-stoked renters is to load their belongings into their new pads ASAP only to realize later that the water pressure or temperature is inadequate, the sinks or toilets don’t drain or flush properly, or an appliance is faulty. Remember that it’s always to easier to get management/maintenance to fix any blemishes before you’ve officially taken up residence. So make sure your new place passes the white glove test before you settle in, and bring a friend along to scope it out as well, as a second pair of eyes might notice a blotch or two that you may have otherwise overlooked.

Arm yourself with the proper arsenal. This includes identification, proof of income, banking statements, and a list of previous residences. Because Pueblo apartments, lofts, and condos are so affordable. Be prepared, though, to fork over a good-faith deposit (usually equal to the first month’s rent), which is usually (but not always) refundable if you keep your quarters in tip-top shape.