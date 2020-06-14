Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Interquest
26 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,015
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Stratmoor Hills
21 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue
3335 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1473 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $2200/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $3800/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
12 North 23rd Street, Downstairs Suite
12 North 23rd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $1870/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $2450/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
123 North Wahsatch Avenue
123 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference). Rates are $1550/mo. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
724 N Walnut Street
724 N Walnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3614 sqft
Open concept with large kitchen island. Over 3600 square feet, this two story FULLY furnished home has four bedrooms and loft upstairs, a fifth bedroom in the basement along with an additional living room, entertainment area and kitchenette.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3692 Iguana Drive
3692 Iguana Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath, and 1 car detached garage is furnished and ready for move-in. Views of Pikes Peak from the private deck. Located in a quiet Villa Condos complex.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
North End
1 Unit Available
127 Wood Terrace Drive
127 Wood Terrace Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1806 sqft
Offered fully furnished for "Corporate" rental (30 night minimum, 3 months given preference) Rates are $4800/mo Sep 16 through May 15, $8500/mo May 16 through Sep 15. Written lease, positive ID, and security deposit required.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2722 W Pikes Peak Avenue
2722 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
In the heart of Old Colorado City, walking distance to all the bars and restaurants. Gourmet kitchen, with an open floor plan leading into the dining and living room. Lots of windows bringing in natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard
1630 Cheyenne Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2832 sqft
Internet, trash/recycling and utilities included in rent. Furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom house for rent 1 month min rental.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Venetian Village
1 Unit Available
2627 Wood Avenue
2627 Wood Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1103 sqft
Fully Furnished, internet included! Perfect for a Corporate Rental. Charming turn of the century home located near Penrose Hospital and downtown.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Old Farm
1 Unit Available
5350 Silo Ridge Road
5350 Silo Ridge, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2874 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE CITY, MOUNTAINS AND PIKES PEAK! Walk into a spacious living and dining room with all the furniture you will need.
Results within 5 miles of Colorado Springs

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900
    Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with Pool
    Colorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly PlacesColorado Springs Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
    Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
    Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
    Pulpit RockRustic Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Arapahoe Community College