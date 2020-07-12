/
rustic hills
258 Apartments for rent in Rustic Hills, Colorado Springs, CO
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Last updated May 28 at 06:18pm
22 Units Available
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5540 Darcy Lane
5540 Darcy Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
5540 Darcy Lane Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom Townhome off of the Powers Corridor! - * 2 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath * End Unit In Quiet Neighborhood * Wood Burning Fireplace in living area * Kitchen area w/ white appliances, look-out window and breakfast
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1625 N Murray Boulevard
1625 North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1043 sqft
Terrace Patio, Thru Wall AC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx. 2,220 total sq ft with 1,504 finished sq ft. Attached 1 car oversized garage.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
803 Potter Drive
803 Potter Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful remodeled home 4 Bedroom 2 bath all new appliances mountain views, large backyard and new deck.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
5521 Bonita Village Drive
5521 Bonita Village Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Charming move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom rental. Nice fenced yard with patio surrounded by mature trees. Washer and dryer provided. 1 car attached garage. 1 pet max. Call today for a showing!
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1542 E Owen Cir
1542 East Owen Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
120 sqft
One, non-smoking furnished bedroom (full bathroom - shared with one other room) in a large house.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
5540 Bowden Loop - A
5540 Bowden Loop, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
750 sqft
2 bedroom and 1 bath with close proximity to Powers Blvd. Open kitchen and large living room with wood burning fireplace. Washer and Dryer on site with off-street parking. Pets allowed but dependent on number, size and breed.
Results within 1 mile of Rustic Hills
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Enchanted Springs
3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1237 sqft
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Hathaway Drive 27
625 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Coming Soon, 3 bed 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4280 S Nonchalant Circle
4280 Nonchalant Circle South, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1595 sqft
Life right off of Academy! - Less than a mile away from major shopping centers, grocery stores, and easy highway access, this home is the perfect way to live a great life! This home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an amazing front yard surrounded
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
5489 Alteza Drive
5489 Alteza Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3212 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 ConstitutionAve.
3930 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1809 sqft
3930 Constitution Ave. - Located in beautiful and quiet Georgetown Square at the corner of Academy and Constitution. This place is immaculate. Easily the nicest and cleanest rental around.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5461 Tennessee Pass
5461 Tennessee Pass Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1824 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Right Off the Powers Corridor!! - *Start creating memories in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located just off of the Powers corridor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2638 Hearthwood Lane
2638 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1003 sqft
2638 Hearthwood Lane Available 07/24/20 2638 Hearthwood Lane - This townhouse is tucked away in a carefree living community. This two story townhouse has lots of space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
239 Shady Oak Grove
239 Shady Oak Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Colorado Springs will welcome you with 1,002 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2747 Hearthwood Lane - 1
2747 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xXQBe7APaSG Sunny 2 bedroom, upstairs townhome with 1 shared access full bath. Galley style kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4632 Frost Drive
4632 Frost Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,770
2210 sqft
Be prepared to feel right at home in this lovely ranch style house. The exterior of this home features an attached one car garage and beautiful brick siding around the front door.
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1466 Hathaway Drive
1466 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
1 Bedroom
$625
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom apartment near Peterson AFB. Availability date is subject to change.
