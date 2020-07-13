Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

29 Apartments under $900 for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
2 Units Available
Village Seven
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Rustic Hills
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
27 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
7 Units Available
Spring Creek
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
8 Units Available
Divine Redeemer
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
948 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Holland Park
Chestnut Springs
4331 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chestnut Springs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
11 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
8 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
2 Units Available
Knob Hill
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
5 Units Available
Indian Heights
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$835
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
87 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Holland Park
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Village
445 West Van Buren Street - A, NEW
445 West Van Buren Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$899
775 sqft
2 bedroom 1 full bath unit. Sunny eat in Kitchen with walk out to patio. Storage closets outside and great a fireplace you will love. Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Heights
2902 Straus Lane
2902 Straus Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
750 sqft
Cute apartment sits on Fillmore Hill not far from I-25 with the city view.

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2404 St Paul Drive
2404 Saint Paul Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio located on top of the detached garage on the South side of Colorado Springs. Apartment comes with a washer and dryer in the unit. Located minutes from downtown, Ft. Carson, popular shopping, parks and schools.

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old Colorado City
3022 West Bijou Street
3022 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
575 sqft
Nice, newly remodeled 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Old Colorado City. New carpet and flooring, appliances, paint, fixtures and much more. Onsite laundry, security, off street parking, private entrances.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Venetian Village
1001 2nd St
1001 East 2nd Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
432 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Updated one bedroom duplex - Property Id: 309747 Sweet one bedroom duplex near Fillmore. This unit has been upgraded with new floors and paint, a barn door to the bedroom. Stack able washer and dryer in unit. Dogs are allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rustic Hills
1542 E Owen Cir
1542 East Owen Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
120 sqft
One, non-smoking furnished bedroom (full bathroom - shared with one other room) in a large house.
Results within 1 mile of Colorado Springs

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1165 Chiricahua Loop - 3
1165 Chiricahua Loop, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$875
770 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit in a four-plex near Peterson and Shriever Air Force Bases. Close to Powers Blvd for dining and shopping. Laundry room on site. Off street parking. Utilities not included. Pets not allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Stratmoor Hills
4312 Ericson Dr. - 1
4312 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
748 sqft
LEAD BASED PAINT DISCLOSURE REQUIRED Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available soon! Decent sized kitchen with all major appliances and plenty of storage/counter space, coin operated laundry on property, open layout for living room and bedrooms are

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1163 Cree Drive
1163 Cree Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
685 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our 2 bed 1 bath lower level unit located in Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs. New paint and new carpets.

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1466 Hathaway Drive
1466 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
1 Bedroom
$625
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom apartment near Peterson AFB. Availability date is subject to change.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,280 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    While rent prices have increased in Colorado Springs over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,280 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

