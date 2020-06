171 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO

Security-Widefields Rental Scene

A Telecommuters Paradise

A top town for telecommuting in the country, alternative careers are booming in this small city of just under 33,000.

Get the Feel For It

You wont know if you like Security-Widefield until you spend some time there; hence why renting before buying is often a preference to newcomers. If you're set on buying, then at least take a week or two to visit. Put yourself up at an extended stay hotel in nearby Colorado Springs, or weed through Craigslist for a month to month lease option and settle in like a local. Careful though, those Craigslist posters can be nuts!

Make Appointments

You'll get the best responses from realtors and landlords alike if you call ahead. They might think you're a Craigslist poster (nuts, remember?) if you just show up. Set up dates and times in advance to view rental condos and serviced apartments that peak your interest. Go beyond Internet searches and make sure to scour local newspapers like The Gazette as well.

Set a Price Range

Analyze your budget thoroughly. Hire a financial planner if you have to and get a strong grip on your financial state. Once you have a figure in mind, plan to spend a little bit more than that.

From Dusk Til Dawn

Don't sign anything until you're sure you've got the whole picture of the place you like. While a home might be gorgeous inside and out, neighborhoods can go from Leave it To Beaver to Desperate Housewives within a mere sunset. Ask for neighbors opinions on the area first and foremost; they'll have the most to say.