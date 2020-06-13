171 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO📍
If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints.
A Telecommuters Paradise
A top town for telecommuting in the country, alternative careers are booming in this small city of just under 33,000.
Get the Feel For It
You wont know if you like Security-Widefield until you spend some time there; hence why renting before buying is often a preference to newcomers. If you're set on buying, then at least take a week or two to visit. Put yourself up at an extended stay hotel in nearby Colorado Springs, or weed through Craigslist for a month to month lease option and settle in like a local. Careful though, those Craigslist posters can be nuts!
Make Appointments
You'll get the best responses from realtors and landlords alike if you call ahead. They might think you're a Craigslist poster (nuts, remember?) if you just show up. Set up dates and times in advance to view rental condos and serviced apartments that peak your interest. Go beyond Internet searches and make sure to scour local newspapers like The Gazette as well.
Set a Price Range
Analyze your budget thoroughly. Hire a financial planner if you have to and get a strong grip on your financial state. Once you have a figure in mind, plan to spend a little bit more than that.
From Dusk Til Dawn
Don't sign anything until you're sure you've got the whole picture of the place you like. While a home might be gorgeous inside and out, neighborhoods can go from Leave it To Beaver to Desperate Housewives within a mere sunset. Ask for neighbors opinions on the area first and foremost; they'll have the most to say.
While the job market is on the rise in Security-Widefield and surrounding metro areas, it is definitely best to secure a job prior to moving in and planting roots. Chatting up the locals will almost always work in your favor. This is an ideal first step to take before you start shopping around the housing market. Keep in mind that there are no classified subdivisions within the suburb of Security-Widefield, but there are many just outside of it in Colorado Springs and Aurora.
The military base in Colorado Springs aids greatly in making it somewhat recession-proof. The town is expected to continue growing; such a population influx will generate increased prices for homes and rental properties, but they're still over 5 percent lower than the national average.