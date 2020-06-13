Apartment List
/
CO
/
security widefield
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO

📍

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
225 Hooper Ct
225 Hooper Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2164 sqft
Large 5-bedroom home on a cul-de-sac in Security/Widefield. - Updated home with new interior paint and new flooring. Formal living room and dining room with an open kitchen which has been completely remodeled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
4217 Arvol Cir
4217 Arvol Circle, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 Grand Valley Dr
7330 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Stunning home with plenty of yard space and storage shed, close to amenities and minutes for the Mountain Post. Tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1-car garage, and a yard with a deck to enjoy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Judson St.
112 Judson Street, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1820 sqft
112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4211 Little Rock View
4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1867 sqft
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3190 sqft
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2 Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10973 Nolin Dr.
10973 Nolin Dr, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2761 sqft
Brand New Home for Rent in Lorson Ranch - Beautiful 2 story, 5 bedroom/loft, 3 bath home has a 2 car garage and vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room. The home features a main level master bedroom with a five piece master bath suite.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
4964 Brant Road
4964 Brant Road, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2101 sqft
4964 Brant Road Available 07/13/20 SPACIOUS RANCHER WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE TO MAKE SURE WE DON'T HAVE ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS 719-264-4394 *** An application must be filled out for each adult*** The application process is

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7355 Waterwheel St
7355 Waterwheel Street, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
5540 Almont Avenue
5540 Almont Avenue, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2101 sqft
5540 Almont Ave. - Nicely updated rancher with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on a large lot! This home is 2100 s.f. and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 in basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2226 Frontier Drive
2226 Frontier Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
936 sqft
This unit has new carpet, new paint, and recently updated bathroom. This home boasts a large yard that is fully fenced. The front yard is xeriscape for low maintenance. Close to I25 for easy commute. Washer dryer hookups.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
63 Watson Boulevard
63 Watson Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
$1700 with a maintenance agreement. Visit https://newgenerationhomesco.com/application/ to fill out an application or review our company requirements.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
780 Stargate Drive
780 Stargate Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1937 sqft
SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! This Wonderful Home Is Located In Fountain Valley Ranch And Is Ready For Move-In! The Main Level Has Both: Living Room and Family Room; Large Breakfast Nook And Formal Dining Room; Beautiful

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2843 sqft
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6935 Grand Valley Drive
6935 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1812 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home near Ft. Carson - (RLNE4059790)

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
523 Upton Drive
523 Upton Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Quaint 2 story, 3 bedroom home located in Fountain Valley with community pool access.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
City GuideSecurity-Widefield
Ranked the second best small metro area in the nation for telecommuting in 2013, Security-Widefield, Colorado boasts the amenities of a big city while maintaining small town appeal.

If you want that Mayberry feel, but aren't willing to forego the luxury of boutique shopping and fine cuisine, you'll find all that and more in this quaint town bordering the limits of bigger cities like Colorado Springs. Likewise, there's something to suit all tastes if you dig IKEA more than one-of-a-kind boutiques, or if you prefer the endless soup and salad at Olive Garden over fancy four star joints.

Security-Widefields Rental Scene

A Telecommuters Paradise

A top town for telecommuting in the country, alternative careers are booming in this small city of just under 33,000.

Get the Feel For It

You wont know if you like Security-Widefield until you spend some time there; hence why renting before buying is often a preference to newcomers. If you're set on buying, then at least take a week or two to visit. Put yourself up at an extended stay hotel in nearby Colorado Springs, or weed through Craigslist for a month to month lease option and settle in like a local. Careful though, those Craigslist posters can be nuts!

Make Appointments

You'll get the best responses from realtors and landlords alike if you call ahead. They might think you're a Craigslist poster (nuts, remember?) if you just show up. Set up dates and times in advance to view rental condos and serviced apartments that peak your interest. Go beyond Internet searches and make sure to scour local newspapers like The Gazette as well.

Set a Price Range

Analyze your budget thoroughly. Hire a financial planner if you have to and get a strong grip on your financial state. Once you have a figure in mind, plan to spend a little bit more than that.

From Dusk Til Dawn

Don't sign anything until you're sure you've got the whole picture of the place you like. While a home might be gorgeous inside and out, neighborhoods can go from Leave it To Beaver to Desperate Housewives within a mere sunset. Ask for neighbors opinions on the area first and foremost; they'll have the most to say.

Suburban Sects of Security-Widefield

While the job market is on the rise in Security-Widefield and surrounding metro areas, it is definitely best to secure a job prior to moving in and planting roots. Chatting up the locals will almost always work in your favor. This is an ideal first step to take before you start shopping around the housing market. Keep in mind that there are no classified subdivisions within the suburb of Security-Widefield, but there are many just outside of it in Colorado Springs and Aurora.

The military base in Colorado Springs aids greatly in making it somewhat recession-proof. The town is expected to continue growing; such a population influx will generate increased prices for homes and rental properties, but they're still over 5 percent lower than the national average.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Security-Widefield?
The average rent price for Security-Widefield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Security-Widefield?
Some of the colleges located in the Security-Widefield area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Security-Widefield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Security-Widefield from include Colorado Springs, Parker, Castle Rock, Pueblo, and Fountain.

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Garage
Security-Widefield Apartments with Washer-DryerSecurity-Widefield Dog Friendly Apartments
Security-Widefield Pet Friendly Places