Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

307 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colorado Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
Palmer Park
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Wagon Trails
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
88 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Sundown
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
8 Units Available
Pulpit Rock
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
Anderosa
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Vista Grande
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Palmer Park
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
23 Units Available
Palmer Park
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,012
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Colorado Springs, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Colorado Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900
Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with Pool
Colorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Cheap PlacesColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College