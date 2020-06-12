162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Skyway
11 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44pm
Village Seven
30 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Pulpit Rock
15 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1127 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Falcon Estates
74 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1044 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Village Seven
8 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Trailridge
14 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wolf Ranch
10 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1088 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Norwood
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1207 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Columbine Estates
11 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Pulpit Rock
19 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vista Grande
7 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Pulpit Rock
18 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Eastborough
2 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

