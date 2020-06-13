Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

233 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >
Wolf Ranch
10 Units Available
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1340 sqft
Newly upgraded community located close to the upscale shopping options of The Promenade Shops at Briargate. One-, two- and three bedroom units with granite counters, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,213
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Spring Creek
17 Units Available
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Garden Ranch
8 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Norwood
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Pinon Valley
3 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Gateway Park
24 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Skyway
14 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Columbine Estates
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
$
Pulpit Rock
20 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Garden Ranch
14 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
Palmer Park
3 Units Available
Ironwood at Palmer Park
3504 Van Teylingen Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
Right off I-25 near golf courses, horseback riding, rock climbing and biking trails. Raised ceilings and private patios with great views. Fitness center, pool, playground and volleyball court for residents.
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Palmer Park
6 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Middle Creek
13 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,116
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,120
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Stratmoor Hills
19 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
City Guide for Colorado Springs, CO

Situated at the base of the southern Rocky Mountains and in between a half dozen military installations, Colorado Springs is a dream location for outdoors enthusiasts, military families, and anyone looking for a home in greener pastures. The people in CO Springs are open-minded and full of southern hospitality. Apartments are very affordable for the most part, and come complete with mountain views, wide-open spaces, and all with the conveniences of a big city. Traffic, and weather are all mi...

Having trouble with Craigslist Colorado Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Colorado Springs, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Colorado Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

